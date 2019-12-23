Image caption The Aberdeen bypass was approved in 2009, and fully opened earlier this year

The firms behind the Aberdeen bypass have said they have reached a final £64m claim settlement with Transport Scotland over additional costs.

The 36-mile (58km) project only fully opened in February after a series of delays, with the £745m cost believed to have risen beyond £1bn.

Galliford Try and Balfour Beattie launched claims, and have now said they expect to receive about £32m each.

Transport Scotland confirmed it was in addition to the original £745m cost.

Galliford Try said it also expected to incur a write-off of £52m.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: "Following prolonged discussion, Transport Scotland has agreed in principle a full and final commercial settlement.

"This is a strictly commercial settlement with no admission of liability by either party.

"The detailed terms of this settlement are now being developed between the parties as quickly as possible. Due to this ongoing legal discussion, it would be inappropriate to comment on the terms of the settlement at this time."

Transport Scotland added it was important to recognise the "transformational effect" the project has had.

Preparatory work for the bypass - approved in 2009 - began in August 2014, and construction began in February 2015.