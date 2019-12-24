Police have renewed an appeal for information about a Moray man on the anniversary of his disappearance.

Relatives had raised concerns that Alan Morrison, 47, from Buckie, had not been seen or heard from since Christmas Eve last year.

Extensive searches were carried out in the vicinity of his home at Lawson Place, as well as the coastline and other routes he was known to walk.

Police hope the anniversary appeal may offer fresh lines of inquiry.

Det Insp Martin Macdougall said: "It is now one year since Alan was last seen and his disappearance so tragically marked the Christmas period for his family.

"They have been looking for answers since and our thoughts are with them as we mark this difficult anniversary.

"A missing person investigation is never closed and we will continue to react on any new information we receive, at any point. It is not too late to get in touch and I would urge anyone who may have information to contact us on 101, if you think you can help."