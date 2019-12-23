Image caption The roof of the building has collapsed

Fire has broken out at a restaurant in Aberdeen.

The emergency services were called to Valentino's Italian in Carden Place at about 02:10. Flames had spread to the roof of the building, which has collapsed.

A total of eight appliances were used to tackle the fire.

No-one is believed to have been injured. Police have asked people to avoid the area. Carden Place has been closed to traffic at Fountainhall Road.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 2.11am on Monday, December 23 to reports of a fire with a commercial building in Aberdeen.

"Operations Control has mobilised a total of eight appliances to Carden Place and firefighters are presently working to contain the fire which has taken hold of the roof of the two-storey premises.

"There are no reported casualties."