Alcohol and food stolen from Aberdeen garden centre

  • 20 December 2019

More than £3,000 worth of alcohol and food has been stolen from a garden centre in Aberdeen.

Dobbies on the Lang Stracht was broken into sometime between 02:30 and 04:10 on Thursday.

Police have appealed for information on the theft.

Det Con John Campbell described it as "an appalling act" which would affect customers as well as the centre's hard-working staff.

