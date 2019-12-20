Alcohol and food stolen from Aberdeen garden centre
- 20 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
More than £3,000 worth of alcohol and food has been stolen from a garden centre in Aberdeen.
Dobbies on the Lang Stracht was broken into sometime between 02:30 and 04:10 on Thursday.
Police have appealed for information on the theft.
Det Con John Campbell described it as "an appalling act" which would affect customers as well as the centre's hard-working staff.