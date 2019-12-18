Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Aivars Kajaks, 44, had been missing since early August

The remains of a man reported missing from Peterhead four months ago have been found in Denmark.

Aivars Kajaks, 44, was last spotted in the Broad Place area of the harbour town in August.

The Police Scotland search to locate him, which included the use of sonar equipment and divers in the North Sea, was scaled back in October.

A force spokeswoman confirmed Mr Kajak's remains were discovered on a beach in Denmark.

A force spokesman said: "There doesn't appear to be any suspicious circumstances, his family has been informed and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."