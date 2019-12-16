Image caption Alan Donnelly was found guilty of sexual assault

The former deputy provost of Aberdeen has been removed from all council committees after being found guilty of sexual assault.

Alan Donnelly had earlier resigned from the Scottish Conservative party after the verdict on Friday, but remains a councillor.

He denied kissing and touching a man who was working at a city event.

Group leaders will now also be asked to sign a letter asking Donnelly to resign from the council.

It follows an emergency meeting of the administration on Monday.

As a Conservative, Donnelly was part of Aberdeen City Council's ruling administration of Tories, Labour and independent members.

The administration is calling for an urgent business committee to be convened.

A three-day trial heard one of the accuser's supervisors say he was "trembling and shaking" when he reported the incident to her.

Donnelly was convicted of sexual assault at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday.

He will be sentenced next month.