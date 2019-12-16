NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Men charged after woman badly hurt by falling sofa in Aberdeen

  • 16 December 2019

Two men have been charged after a woman was badly injured by a sofa which fell from a building in Aberdeen city centre.

The 30-year-old woman was taken to hospital with what were described as serious injuries.

Police Scotland said the men, aged 26 and 31, were charged after a sofa was allegedly thrown from a building on Saturday 7 December.

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

