NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Aberdeenshire primary teacher charged with assaults on children

  • 16 December 2019

A teacher is to face court charged with assaulting two children at an Aberdeenshire primary school.

Police said the woman was due at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date in connection with the allegations.

Police Scotland said in a statement: "A 54-year-old woman has been charged in connection with assaults on two children in the Aberdeenshire area."

Aberdeenshire Council said it was working closely with police to "establish the full circumstances".

