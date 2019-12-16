Aberdeenshire primary teacher charged with assaults on children
- 16 December 2019
A teacher is to face court charged with assaulting two children at an Aberdeenshire primary school.
Police said the woman was due at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date in connection with the allegations.
Police Scotland said in a statement: "A 54-year-old woman has been charged in connection with assaults on two children in the Aberdeenshire area."
Aberdeenshire Council said it was working closely with police to "establish the full circumstances".