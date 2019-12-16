Image copyright Just Whisky/PA Wire Image caption The world's biggest bottle of single malt holds the equivalent of 150 standard bottles

The world's biggest bottle of single malt whisky has sold at auction for £15,000.

The 105.3 litre bottle of 14-year-old Tomintoul is nearly 1.5m (4.9ft) tall, weighs more than 180kg (396lbs) and would serve up about 5,250 drams.

The bottle was part of an online Christmas auction which ended at 20:00 on Sunday.

The giant Speyside bottle holds 150 standard bottles of whisky and holds a 20cm (7.8in) cork.

The bottle was filled at the Tomintoul Distillery in August 2009 by a team of 14 people.

'Memorable Hogmanay'

It left the Highland village for the first time since it was created to go on display at the the Scotch Whisky Experience in Edinburgh in 2012 when it was worth about £5,000.

Graham Crane, director and co-founder of auctioneers Just Whisky, said ahead of the sale: "Every now and then the opportunity to purchase a truly unique bottle of whisky occurs - this is one of those times.

"We're delighted to be auctioning this supersized bottle this month and hope that the lucky buyer has either an appropriate sized stocking for Christmas if it's a gift, or is planning a memorable Hogmanay celebration to welcome in 2020."