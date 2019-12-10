The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a shot dog was found dead in a bag in woods in Moray.

The female black and white border collie was discovered between Nether Dallachy and Spey Bay, Fochabers, by a member of the public on 25 November.

The animal charity said the dog was in a plastic feed-type bag, which had been taped up and an attempt made to set it on fire.

It is believed the dog was nine years old and called Nell.

Scottish SPCA inspector Lesley Crockett said: "A post-mortem showed that the dog had been killed by a single shot but had a very severe mammary tumour which had not been treated.

"She had also had abdominal surgery within the last six months.

"The dog was micro chipped to its previous owner, who had sold her four years previously. It is an offence to fail to provide veterinary treatment for an animal that is sick or injured - we would be keen to speak to the owners to establish the circumstances."