A police investigation has been launched after boulders and rubble strewn across a busy road caused "multiple" accidents on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

Motorists collided with the debris that officers suspect had fallen from a vehicle travelling along the B9077 South Deeside Road between Leggart Terrace and the A957 Slug Road.

It happened at about 16:00 on Monday.

The road between Aberdeen and Crathes had to be closed.

PC Simon Anderson said: "We would like to thank road users for their patience whilst the road was closed so it could be cleared and further incidents avoided.

"Inquiries are continuing and I would ask anyone with information or dashcam footage who has not yet come forward to get in touch. We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who has seen a vehicle in the vicinity, carrying such a load at the time."