Grandfather died after being struck by bus near Newtonhill

  • 9 December 2019
Douglas McDonald Image copyright Police Scotland

A man who died after being struck by a bus in Aberdeenshire has been named as a 69-year-old grandfather.

Local man Douglas McDonald was involved in the accident near Newtonhill on the A92 Aberdeen to Dundee road on Sunday.

Relatives said in a statement: "Our much loved husband, dad and grandad was taken from us in heartbreaking and tragic circumstances."

They added: "We would like to thank the emergency services for their compassion and support."

Police Scotland renewed an appeal for any witnesses, or dashcam footage of Sunday morning's accident.

