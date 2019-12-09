NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Pedestrian critically ill after Peterhead van crash

  • 9 December 2019
Kirk St and St Peter Street Image copyright Google

A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a van in Peterhead.

The crash happened on the junction of Kirk Street and St Peter Street at about 12:45.

The pedestrian was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Kirk Street was closed at the St Peter Street junction while police investigated. Police Scotland advised drivers to find alternative routes.

