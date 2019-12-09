Pedestrian critically ill after Peterhead van crash
- 9 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a van in Peterhead.
The crash happened on the junction of Kirk Street and St Peter Street at about 12:45.
The pedestrian was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.
Kirk Street was closed at the St Peter Street junction while police investigated. Police Scotland advised drivers to find alternative routes.