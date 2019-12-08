Image caption The accident happened on the A92 near Newtonhill at about 10:00 on Sunday

A pedestrian has died after he was struck by a bus on the A92 in Aberdeenshire.

Police Scotland said the accident happened southbound near Newtonhill at about 10:00.

The road is currently closed while investigations continue at the scene and officers are advising motorists to avoid the area.

A force spokeswoman said an investigation into the incident is under way.