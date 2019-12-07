One person arrested over man's death in Aberdeen
- 7 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have confirmed a man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Aberdeen.
Officers were called to an incident in Ruthrieston Crescent early on Saturday morning, where a man's body was found.
No further details have been revealed.