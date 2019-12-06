'Torpedo' causes airport disruption at Kirkwall
- 6 December 2019
Passengers have been warned of flight disruptions at Kirkwall Airport on Friday after a fishing boat landed a suspected unexploded torpedo nearby.
Flight operators have been notified of an airspace closure between 11:30 and 14:30.
This is to allow a Royal Navy bomb disposal team to carry out a controlled explosion.
Operators said delays were inevitable and passengers should check the status of flights before going to the airport.