Image copyright Marten van Dijl/Greenpeace Image caption Greenpeace boarded installations off Shetland earlier this year

Energy giant Shell has won a court order preventing environmentalists from boarding unmanned North Sea installations.

Lawyers acting for the company went to the Court of Session in Edinburgh seeking an interim interdict against Greenpeace.

It followed protesters boarding platforms in the Brent field off Shetland in October.

Lady Carmichael ruled the activists had no right to enter the installations.

Greenpeace had claimed an order would breach its right to protest.

The judge concluded that since the installations were private property, Shell had a legal right to stop the climate activists from accessing them.

She also ruled that given the physical state of the installations, protesters could injure themselves.

'Should be respected'

Lady Carmichael concluded that these health and safety considerations gave the company the right to stop Greenpeace from boarding the facilities.

The judge added: "I have decided to grant the motion for interim interdict. The defenders have no right or title to enter the installations."

Greenpeace can no longer go within a 500m (1,640ft) safety zone around platforms in the Brent field.

Shell said in a statement after the case: "Shell sought this court order only to prevent protesters breaching the statutory 500m safety zones around platforms in the Brent field, putting themselves and Shell staff at risk.

"We wholeheartedly support the right to protest peacefully and safely. We're pleased this decision recognises that the existing legal safety zone should be respected by campaigners."