Image copyright Emma Henderson Image caption Spectra began in Aberdeen in 2016

Aberdeen's light art festival Spectra will return in February after an absence of a year, it has been announced.

Spectra began in 2016 and was hailed a success after attracting 35,000 visitors in its first year.

However, the three-year contract ended in 2018 and it did not run this year.

Spectra will be held next year from 13 February until 16 February at venues including Marischal College Quad and Aberdeen Art Gallery.

Image copyright Emma Henderson

The festival brings together work from national and international artists.

It will feature interactive light sculptures and architectural projections.

Event director Andy Brydon said: "After working tirelessly to develop the festival in its inaugural years we're now keen to develop more opportunities for Aberdeen artists and producers to work with the seasoned team."