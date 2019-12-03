Image caption The attack happened in Bucksburn

A man who drove into a funeral mourner leaving him severely brain damaged and confined to a wheelchair has been jailed for 12 years.

Graeme Hardie, 58, needs round-the-clock care and is fed by a tube following the incident outside a pub in Bucksburn, Aberdeen in July last year.

Michael Scott, who was driving the car, was found guilty of attempted murder.

The 35-year-old, from Sunderland, had been watching an England game and an argument broke out about football.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, Lord Uist told Scott he had caused "the most appalling injuries which have effectively ruined his [Mr Hardie's] life".

Mr Hardie, a grandfather, had been at the Staging Post pub after attending his brother's funeral earlier in the day.

Scott had also been in the pub where the World Cup semi-final between England and Croatia was being screened.

He got into his Skoda and revved his engine before driving at Mr Hardie.

The court heard Mr Hardie was thrown in the air like "a rag doll".

'No remorse'

Defence counsel Bill Adam told the court that Scott "maintains his position that he did not intentionally strike Mr Hardie with the vehicle as he drove away".

He said: "He does sympathise with the plight of Mr Hardie. His words were he was 'gutted' when he first became aware of Mr Hardie's condition."

The judge pointed out that the victim sustained severe brain damage and could now do virtually nothing for himself.

Lord Uist said: "He can hardly speak and requires to be fed by means of a tube. He needs care for 24 hours a day."

The judge added: "You have shown no remorse for what you did to him."

He also banned Scott from driving for life.