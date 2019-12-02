Pedestrian, 84, badly hurt after collision in Ellon
- 2 December 2019
An 84-year-old man has been badly injured after being hit by a car in Aberdeenshire.
The collision happened on Bridge Street in Ellon at about 09:10.
Police Scotland said the man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with what were described as "serious" injuries.
However, they were not thought to be life-threatening.