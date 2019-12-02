Image caption Douglas Henshall plays Jimmy Perez

BBC One murder-mystery drama Shetland is to return for two more series, it has been announced.

Based on the novels of Ann Cleeves, series six and seven will be filmed in 2020 and 2021, for six hour-long episodes in each.

Shetland - starring Douglas Henshall as Jimmy Perez - debuted on BBC One back in 2013.

Gaynor Holmes, commissioning editor for BBC Drama in Scotland, said: "We are really proud of Shetland."

She explained: "The crime series led by DI Perez and his team has proved hugely popular with audiences both in Scotland and across the rest of the UK."

Since the series first aired, thousands of tourists - many from cruise ships - have headed to Shetland, inspired by the drama.

VisitScotland in Shetland last year said the Shetland TV series and books had been an "amazing success" for the islands.