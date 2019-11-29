Appeal to preserve Robert the Bruce letter

Image copyright National Trust for Scotland Image caption The letter is one of the oldest documents cared for by the National Trust for Scotland

A letter from Robert the Bruce is to be given special protection at Brodie Castle to save it from deterioration.

The document, which is more than 700 years old, is cared for at the castle near Forres in north-east Scotland by the National Trust for Scotland (NTS).

It says the letter - one of the oldest in its collection - was removed from display earlier this year as light and humidity was causing it to fade.

NTS has launched a crowdfunding appeal to help preserve it.

If successful, the appeal will allow the letter to go back on show in what NTS describe as a "state-of-the-art" case offering what is said to be the highest standard of protection for it.

Robert was king of Scotland from 1306 to 1329. His victory at the battle of Bannockburn in 1314 is considered to have been crucial in preserving Scotland's independence.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The letter is 200 years older than Brodie Castle, where it is kept

In 1312, Robert wrote to Malcolm, Thane of Brodie, about practical matters concerning the maintenance of his properties.

In the letter, he demanded that Malcolm take proper care of his mill pond. The neglect of it had annoyed the local monks of Pluscarden Abbey near Elgin.

The document predates even the oldest parts of Brodie Castle by 200 years.

The St Andrew's Day funding appeal aims to raise £24,000 to save the letter.

NTS operations manager at Brodie Castle James Dean said: "Few documents from this time survive intact and are still legible, so we are very fortunate and honoured to care for this special piece of our past, especially as it was written by such an important figure in Scotland's history.

"By reaching our target for this appeal we'll be able to protect the letter and present it in a way that means more people will be able to appreciate it for years to come - and there's no better day to call on people for their support for this campaign than on Scotland's national day."