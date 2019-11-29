Image copyright NEWSLINE MEDIA

Police have appealed for dashcam footage after a car which was being followed by officers struck and seriously injured a pedestrian in Aberdeen.

The 66-year-old man was hit by the car on Powis Terrace at about 14:30 on Monday.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) is investigating the incident.

Men aged 22 and 33 have appeared in court in connection with the incident.

Officers are appealing for footage of a grey Lexus IS car with the registration SC06 XEL.

It is believed to have been in streets including Ash-Hill Drive. Ashgrove Road West, Market Street, South College Street and George Street.

Sgt Alexander Bowser-Riley said: "I'd like to thank members of the public for their assistance so far in this investigation as we continue our inquiries.

"I'm particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage of this vehicle on these roads leading up to the incident and would urge people to contact police as soon as possible."