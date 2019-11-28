Unsafe overtake led to fatal crash on A96

Image copyright CIARAN DONNELLY Image caption Antony Zanre was found guilty of causing death by careless driving

A driver caused the death of a car passenger after carrying out an unsafe overtaking manoeuvre, a court has heard.

Dameon MacPhee, 23, from Forres, died in the two-vehicle crash on the A96 between Elgin and Lhanbryde in 2017.

Antony Zanre, 68, pulled out to pass a lorry and drove into the path of an oncoming car in which Mr MacPhee was a passenger.

Zanre, from Peterhead, was found guilty of causing death by careless driving.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Dameon MacPhee died in the crash

First offender and father-of-three Zanre had denied causing Mr MacPhee's death by dangerous driving, but was found guilty of the lesser offence by a jury at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Advocate depute Sheena Fraser told jurors Mr MacPhee's death was "tragic and untimely".

Defence counsel Susan Duff said: "This is clearly a very sad situation for all concerned and Mr Zanre at the age of 68 finds himself in the High Court."

The trial judge, Lord Burns, imposed an interim disqualification on Zanre and adjourned the case for the preparation of a background report until 7 January. It will be held at the High Court in Glasgow.