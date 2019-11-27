Image copyright NEWSLINE MEDIA Image caption A police investigation was launched after the man was struck by a car

Two men have been charged in connection with an incident in which a pedestrian was seriously injured.

The 66-year-old man was hit by a car on Powis Terrace in the centre of Aberdeen at about 14:30 on Monday.

George Cowie, 22, was charged with road traffic offences, attempting to defeat the ends of justice and a drugs offence when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

He did not enter a plea and was released on bail.

A 33-year-old man is due to appear at the same court on Thursday.

Insp Steve Manson of Police Scotland said: "The road was closed for some time while we carried out our investigations and we would like to say thank the public for their patience and also to all those who came forward following our appeal for witnesses."

Police said the incident has been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.