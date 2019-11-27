Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Tracey Walker died earlier this year

Two people are to stand trial accused of murdering a woman in Shetland.

Tracey Walker, 40, was found in the Ladies Drive area of Lerwick in July.

Dawn Smith, 28, and Ross MacDougall, 31, deny murder and trying to rob her of money.

It is claimed Ms Walker suffered blunt force trauma "by means unknown", had her neck compressed and was repeatedly struck with a knife. Ms Smith and Mr Ross are due to stand trial on 14 April 2020 in Livingston.

They are also accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

They also face the accusation that they asked a man to provide an alibi, a change of clothes and a bag.