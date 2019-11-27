Image copyright Michael Putland/Getty Images / PA Image caption Iain Sutherland (left) helped compose the Sir Rod Stewart song

The singer-songwriter who helped compose Sir Rod Stewart's famous 1975 hit song Sailing has died.

Iain Sutherland and his brother Gavin recorded the song in 1972 before it became a worldwide hit for Sir Rod.

Iain, who was 71 and from Ellon, Aberdeenshire, died on Monday following an illness.

He performed the song with his brother Gavin as part of the Sutherland Brothers and Quiver. They also had a Top 10 hit with Arms of Mary.

The Sutherland Brothers had initially released Sailing, but it did not break into the Top 40.

'Talented musician'

However, when it was recorded by a 30-year-old Rod Stewart, it became a world-wide hit, reaching number one in the UK and the top five in more than a dozen other countries.

Relatives of the songwriter said in a statement on Facebook: "It is with immense sadness that we share the news of the passing of Iain, peacefully at home with family around him.

"A much loved husband, father and grandfather, and a friend to so many, Iain was a talented singer, songwriter and musician who touched the lives of many through his music over the years.

"He continued to write throughout his illness and we will ensure that his legacy lives on. He will be deeply missed."