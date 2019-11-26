Image copyright Scottish SPCA Image caption The baby otter was found in Inverurie

A baby otter has been rescued after being found wandering in a busy Aberdeenshire street.

The Scottish SPCA said the "tiny" otter was spotted in Inverurie by a member of the public on Monday.

The organisation said the otter and its mother may have become separated after flooding.

The animal charity said: "Our wonderful wildlife team will look after him until he is old enough to return to the wild."

Scottish SPCA inspector Amanda Watson said: "A brave member of the public picked up a male otter early on Monday morning.

"He was found on a busy street in Inverurie, quite near the river.

"The pup is now in the care of our National Wildlife Rescue Centre. He will stay with us until he is a year old as that's how long otters stay with their mothers in the wild."

She added: "It was the most adorable encounter I've had on a Monday morning in a long time."