Man seriously hurt after being hit by Aberdeen car

  • 25 November 2019

A pedestrian has been badly injured after being hit by a car in Aberdeen.

The man was in the Powis Terrace area of the city when the accident happened at about 14:25.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "One man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"Officers are currently at the scene carrying out an investigation and road closures are in place."

