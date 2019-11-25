Image copyright Kirkwall Business Improvement District Image caption The town's high street received 21% of the public's vote

Kirkwall has been named Scotland's most beautiful high street after topping a public poll.

It narrowly beat Lerwick and Milngavie, receiving nearly 5,000 votes - 21% of the online poll. Lerwick secured 18% of the vote and Milngavie 15%.

The competition, organised by Scotland's Towns Partnership and Keep Scotland Beautiful, ran for four weeks.

Other shortlisted towns included Ayr, Innerleithen, Linlithgow, Lanark, and Rothesay.

Image copyright Kirkwall Business Improvement District Image caption Christmas lights on St Magnus Cathedral's trees, near the high street

Duncan McLean, chairman of Kirkwall Business Improvement District, made the submission on behalf of the town.

He said the award "recognises both the beauty of the town's historic centre, and the efforts of local individuals, public bodies and voluntary organisations to make the town a wonderful place to live, work and socialise."

He added: "It was the support of our community that won this award, and to know that the people of Kirkwall love and are proud of their town is the best reward of all."

Image copyright Kay Byrne Image caption The Kirkwall Business Improvement District made the submission on behalf of the town

Phil Prentice, Chief Officer of Scotland's Towns Partnership, said: "It's no secret that our high streets have been under pressure for the past few years, but this competition gives us hope for the future.

"When people come together and take ownership of their places, great things can happen and big challenges can be overcome."

Image copyright Kirkwall Business Improvement District Image caption Kirkwall received more than a fifth of the vote

