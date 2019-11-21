Image copyright Police Scotland

Police investigating a "very upsetting" assault and robbery in Aberdeen have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to.

The incident happened in a property in Marchburn Drive in the Northfield area at around 19:00 on Saturday 17 November last year.

A man and woman were assaulted and had property stolen.

Police Scotland said it was believed that the men may be from the Liverpool area.

Det Con Tom Cameron said: "This has been a very upsetting incident for the man and woman involved. We are carrying out an extensive investigation and are now looking for the public to help us trace the men pictured as we believe they may have information which could assist us."

They are described as aged between mid 20s and early 30s, of average build, and about 5ft 8in tall.

It is believed they were with a third man, also possibly from the Liverpool area, of a similar age and build, and about 5ft 10in tall.