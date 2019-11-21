Image caption McCaig was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh

A man caught with a gun and drugs in Aberdeen has been jailed for five years.

The converted replica revolver and cocaine worth up to £33,0000 were found during a search of a garage used by Liam McCaig, 23, in the Dyce area.

McCaig had denied the illegal possession of the revolver and being concerned in the supply of drugs.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, Lord Brailsford said: "You have obviously been keeping some bad company."

After the discovery at Berrywell Road in May last year, DNA and fingerprint evidence helped link McCaig to the crime.

Turn life around

The court had heard that the premises were rented from the local authority by another man who was told by McCaig that he wanted to use it to store motorbikes.

Defence counsel Matt Jackson QC said father-of-two McCaig - who claimed that someone bore a grudge against him and he was set up - maintained his innocence.

The judge jailed McCaig for five years for the firearms crime and three years for the drugs offence, but ordered that the sentences run concurrently.

Lord Brailsford said McCaig still had the chance to turn his life around.