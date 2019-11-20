Image copyright PA Media

Aberdeen City Council has been told to apologise after a resident complained about the increased number of waste and recycling bins being stored on his street pavement.

The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) found the council was unable to prove it had consulted with residents about bin storage.

The watchdog recommended an apology, and that the local authority consult with residents in future.

The council has been asked for comment.

The SPSO, upholding the complaint, said 'Mr C' had complained that the council was failing to address the issue.

He asked for the council to have a formal policy in place for bin removal and to explain why his request to access reports/correspondence relating to this issue was not upheld.

The SPSO reported that the council said a new mixed recycling service meant that there are more bins on the street, and residents had told them that they have nowhere to store them.

Review bins

The council said that there was no quick solution to this and that they would be happy to explore any suggested options.

The watchdog ruled: "We found that the council were unable to provide evidence that they had consulted with residents about the issue of bin storage.

"They were also unable to provide evidence that they had carried out any assessment of alternative bin provision, such as communal disposal options.

"We also found that the council had not carried out the actions that they had said it would in response to Mr C's complaint, such as identifying and removing unused bins from the street."

The SPSO added: "The council had already taken steps to improve record-keeping and to ensure that contact with the public was properly recorded."

The ombudsman recommended the council apologise, and make a new offer to engage with Mr C in order to identify solutions to the bins storage issue.

The ruling also said that in future the council should consult with residents and inform them of the results. and review the bins to identify and remove any that are unwanted or unused.