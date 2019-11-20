Image copyright Google Image caption Rubislaw Quarry closed in 1971

A public consultation into fresh plans for 250 flats overlooking Aberdeen's historic Rubislaw Quarry is to be held.

Millions of tonnes of granite were excavated at the quarry, which closed in 1971 and is credited with earning Aberdeen its Granite City name.

Canadian developer Carttera had earlier proposals for 300 properties rejected.

The public consultation event about the new plans will be held at the Treetops hotel in Springfield Road on Wednesday from noon until 19:00 GMT.

It follows a proposal of application notice for the development of flats, a gym, function room, public bistro and promenade being submitted to Aberdeen City Council by Aurora Planning on behalf of Carttera.

The proposed development would take an estimated two years.