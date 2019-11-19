CCTV appeal over 'indecent' incident at Union Square in Aberdeen
19 November 2019
Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to trace over an "indecent offence" at a shopping centre in Aberdeen.
The incident happened at H&M in Union Square on 5 August at about 16:45.
The man officers want to speak to is described as about 6ft with dark hair. He was wearing dark trousers and a light coloured top.
PC Mark Brechin, who is leading inquiries, said: "The incident caused serious upset to those involved."