Image copyright Police Scotland / Google Image caption Police want to speak to the man pictured, after an incident at H&M at Union Square

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to trace over an "indecent offence" at a shopping centre in Aberdeen.

The incident happened at H&M in Union Square on 5 August at about 16:45.

The man officers want to speak to is described as about 6ft with dark hair. He was wearing dark trousers and a light coloured top.

PC Mark Brechin, who is leading inquiries, said: "The incident caused serious upset to those involved."