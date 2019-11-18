Image copyright Getty Images

Delayed flu vaccinations will resume "soon" in schools in the north east of Scotland, NHS Grampian has said.

Scottish health boards said last week that flu programmes had been disrupted.

A UK-wide shortage of the nasal spray Fluenz Tetra meant health boards were receiving fewer vaccines than needed.

NHS Grampian said on Monday that the majority of its expected batches would be available to order during the next fortnight, so it could recommence flu vaccinations within primary schools.

Skip Twitter post by @NHSGrampian We want to thank parents for their patience and understanding throughout this postponed period. Anyone with additional queries should contact our health protection team on 01224 558460. — NHS Grampian (@NHSGrampian) November 18, 2019 Report

The health board said: "We are pleased to confirm four out of the five batches of Fluenz Tetra that were delayed are now going to be available to order into Grampian during the next two weeks.

"Primary school pupils who had their flu vaccination postponed during November will be offered an opportunity to obtain this vaccine in December or January.

"Nurses will be in contact with affected schools to confirm flu delivery arrangements; dates have not yet been confirmed."

NHS Grampian earlier estimated 163 schools had been affected by the delays, meaning about 27,000 pupils in the region faced disruption.

Who gets the children's nasal spray flu vaccine in Scotland?

The flu vaccine is free and offered to:

All children aged two to five (who are not yet in school) at their GP practice

All primary children at school

Children of all ages with a long-term health condition, from six months of age

Source: NHS Scotland