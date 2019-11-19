Image copyright Sam Brill Image caption The artist spent 12 hours breaking the record

The woman who pioneered the adult colouring book trend has broken the world record for the largest drawing by an individual.

Aberdeenshire artist Johanna Basford OBE has found fame with her intricate work.

She returned to her former school, Ellon Academy, to spend 12 hours creating the huge floral image on rolls of paper on the floor of the gym hall.

The finished work measured 420 sq m (4,520 sq ft).

She described the aim of the "nerve-wracking" record-breaking challenge as dispelling the fear some people feel when faced with a blank sheet of paper.

Johanna - who studied at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design in Dundee - said: "I want to encourage people to put their phones down and pick their pencils up.

"Art is a wonderful way to recharge and relax, something we all need to do more of."

A Guinness World Record judge was in attendance to measure and verify the attempt.

The previous record was held by by Aman Singh Gulati, with a drawing measuring 410 sq m (4,4136sq ft).