Second man arrested over Burger King robbery in Elgin
- 14 November 2019
A second man has been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery at a Burger King in Elgin.
The incident happened at the fast food restaurant in the Moray town's Ashgrove Road at about 23:50 on Sunday 13 October.
Police Scotland said a 38-year-old man was due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Thursday.
It follows a 40-year-old man previously being charged.