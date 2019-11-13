Image copyright Newsline

A man has admitted raping a teenager after she became separated from friends on her first night out in Aberdeen city centre.

Daniel Teglas, 20, found the intoxicated 18-year-old on her own and dragged her to a secluded spot at the roof area of the Bon Accord Centre.

He then abandoned the victim in a flower bed where she was found by passers-by in July.

Sentence at the High Court in Edinburgh was deferred for reports.

Advocate depute Sean Smith QC, prosecuting, said the victim had only recently turned 18, and it was the first time she had been on a night out in town with her friends.

She ended up on her own, and attracted the attention of Teglas, from Romania, who then carried out the attack.

Police traced him using CCTV.

Judge Gordon Liddle remanded Teglas in custody ahead of sentencing next month.