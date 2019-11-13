A care home for older people in Moray has been told to make urgent improvements.

The Care Inspectorate has served a formal improvement notice on Spynie Care Home in Elgin.

Concerns have been raised in six areas, including the health, safety and well-being of residents. The notice said residents must receive "high quality care".

Operator Intobeige has been given to 10 January to make changes.

Intobeige was previously told to make improvements in June last year.

The company said at the time that the standard of care offered was of the "utmost importance".