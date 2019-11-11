Driver charged over Aberdeen pedestrian death

Image copyright Jasper Image Image caption The crash happened in the Bucksburn area on Saturday evening

A man has appeared in court charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a pedestrian died in Aberdeen.

A 70-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a female pedestrian, aged 18, was injured in the collision in Bucksburn on Saturday.

Martin Henderson, 29, of Inverurie, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. He also faced other charges including driving while over the alcohol limit.

He made no plea and was released on bail.

The collision happened on Inverurie Road, near the junction with Gilbert Road, at about 19:55 on Saturday.