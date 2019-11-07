A man has been badly injured after his motorbike was involved in a crash with a car in Aberdeenshire.

The accident happened on the A947 Dyce to Banff road, near Oldmeldrum, at about 19:25 on Wednesday.

The man was taken to hospital with what were described as serious injuries.

Police Scotland appealed for witnesses and said the collision involved a grey Lexmoto Michigan motorbike and a silver Audi A3 car.