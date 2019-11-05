Image copyright Google Image caption Out-patient appointments at the Fleming Hospital will not be affected

In-patient services are to be suspended at a Moray hospital due to staffing shortages.

Patients who would be treated at the Fleming Hospital in Aberlour will instead be seen at the Stephen Hospital, about five miles away in Dufftown.

Health and Social Care Moray said the situation would be a "temporary measure".

Out-patient appointments at the Fleming Hospital are not affected.

Health and Social Care Moray said in a statement: "Over recent weeks, it has become clear that we need to look at different ways we can continue to safely deliver excellent patient care and to protect our staff members' health and wellbeing.

"Staff at both Aberlour and Dufftown are frequently having to work through breaks as well as working extra hours as a result of a number of staff vacancies resulting in us being unable to reliably safely staff both sites at the moment."