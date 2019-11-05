Image copyright NEWSLINE MEDIA LTD

Flights linking Aberdeen with Cardiff are to be re-introduced a year after ending, Eastern Airways has announced.

The airline said its Flybe franchise service would offer a weekday connection between the Scottish and Welsh cities from 11 November.

The service had been withdrawn in October last year.

Roger Hage, Eastern Airways' general manager commercial and operations, said it was aimed at the energy sector and leisure market.

Meanwhile, Eastern said it was also temporarily reducing its service between Aberdeen and Wick from 11 November into March.