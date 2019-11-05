Man faces Aberdeen explosives charge in court
- 5 November 2019
A man has appeared in court charged with an explosives offence in Aberdeen.
King Street was closed between University Road and Linksfield Road at about midnight on Saturday and a property was cordoned off.
Richard Smith, 26, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged with making, or possession of, explosive under suspicious circumstances under the Explosive Substances Act 1883.
He made no plea and was remanded in custody.