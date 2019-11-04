Image copyright Google Image caption King Street road was closed for five hours

A 26-year-old man has been charged after the recovery of a "number of chemicals" in Aberdeen.

King Street was closed between University Road and Linksfield Road at about midnight on Saturday due to what were initially described as "unidentified items".

Police are working with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Explosive Ordnance Disposal to remove the items.

The man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

A cordon has been put in place around the property in question and residents have been moved temporarily to alternative accommodation.