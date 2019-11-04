One person freed after mobile crane topples over on A96
- 4 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
One person has been freed after a mobile crane toppled over on the A96 in Moray.
The accident happened between Alves and Elgin at about 10:15.
Fire appliances from Forres and Elgin and a heavy rescue unit from Inverness were sent to the scene and crews to release the casualty. There are no details yet of any injuries.
Diversions were put in place while the incident was dealt with.