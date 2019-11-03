Image copyright Google Image caption King Street road was closed for five hours

A 26-year-old man has been arrested after the discovery of what police described as "unidentified items" at a property in the city's King Street.

The discovery prompted the closure of the road between University Road and Linksfield Road at about midnight on Saturday.

Police said the items posed no threat to the public and they were liaising with "specialist partner agencies" to establish their exact nature.

The road has since reopened.