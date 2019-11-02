NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Lorry fire forces closure of A90 Perth to Dundee route

  • 2 November 2019
HGV on fire on A90

The main road between Perth and Dundee was closed after a lorry burst into fames on the northbound carriageway.

Firefighters were called to the scene at Inchmichael in Perthshire shortly before 08:00.

Police Scotland said one lane of the A90 had reopened shortly after 09:20 and that they were working to clear debris from the other lane.

There were no reports of any injuries.

