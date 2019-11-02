Lorry fire forces closure of A90 Perth to Dundee route
- 2 November 2019
The main road between Perth and Dundee was closed after a lorry burst into fames on the northbound carriageway.
Firefighters were called to the scene at Inchmichael in Perthshire shortly before 08:00.
Police Scotland said one lane of the A90 had reopened shortly after 09:20 and that they were working to clear debris from the other lane.
There were no reports of any injuries.