Cannabis plants 'worth £120,000' recovered in Aberdeen

  • 31 October 2019

Cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £120,000 have been seized in Aberdeen, police have said.

Officers made the recovery of about 150 plants from a property in the Tyrebagger area of Kinellar on Wednesday.

Two men aged 22 and 32 from Lithuania were charged.

They are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday.

