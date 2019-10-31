Cannabis plants 'worth £120,000' recovered in Aberdeen
- 31 October 2019
Cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £120,000 have been seized in Aberdeen, police have said.
Officers made the recovery of about 150 plants from a property in the Tyrebagger area of Kinellar on Wednesday.
Two men aged 22 and 32 from Lithuania were charged.
They are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday.